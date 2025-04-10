Russia's overnight attack on Mykolaiv injures 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched multiple drone attacks on Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv overnight on April 10.

The overnight strike against the regional center damaged several residential buildings and left 10 people injured, according to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim.

A 29-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were hospitalized in stable condition, while the others received outpatient care, the governor said.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces used FPV drones to strike the Kutsurub community of the region. Shortly after, artillery shelling hit the area, damaging civilian infrastructure. In the village of Dmytrivka, one of the artillery strikes caused damage to an apartment building, though no casualties were reported.

Mykolaiv, a city approximately 480 kilometers (298 miles) southwest of Kyiv, remains relatively close to active front lines where Russian drone and artillery strikes have persistently targeted civilian infrastructure and residential areas, causing widespread damage to homes, utilities, and critical facilities.

Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Following Russian recent strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 7 he was not happy with Moscow's intensified attacks.