Air Force: Ukraine downs 23 drones overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down 23 drones overnight, including 16 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, the Air Force reported on July 14.

Between the evening of July 13 and 4 a.m. on the following day, Russia launched 17 Shahed drones against Ukraine from the southeastern direction, 16 of which were destroyed, the Air Force said.

According to the report, Ukraine's defenses also eliminated one reconnaissance unnamed aerial vehicle and six operational-tactical drones.

The Ukrainian military deployed anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, and other components against the Russian drones, the Air Force added.

Governor Serhii Lysak reported that a group of the Shaheds targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the night. Six of them were shot down but several managed to hit Kryvyi Rih, damaging several buildings and injuring a 56-year-old man, he added.