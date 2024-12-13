Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

Former prosecutor general reportedly appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Netherlands

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 13, 2024 8:53 PM 2 min read
Then-Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 22, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)
Former Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has been appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to the Netherlands, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram on Dec. 13.

Several Ukrainian media outlets, including Suspilne, also reported that Kostin had been appointed as ambassador to the Netherlands. Meanwhile, it is still unknown who will replace Kostin as prosecutor general.

"As for the post of prosecutor general, the decision on Kostin's successor has not yet been made, but is being prepared," a source in the president's team told Suspilne.

Kostin submitted his resignation on Oct. 22 following a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) meeting headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The session addressed the "immoral situation" surrounding the fake disabilities of prosecutors, and "many shameful facts of abuse" were revealed, according to Kostin.

Following the meeting, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) head Vasyl Maliuk said that his agency had exposed corruption schemes at medical examination commissions, resulting in the cancellation of 4,106 fake disability status certificates.

Maliuk added that 64 officials at medical examination commissions had been charged with crimes, while another nine suspects had been convicted.

Medical examination commissions (MSEK) are bodies tasked with determining the severity of a disability. Corruption schemes at medical examination commissions linked to draft evasion have been reported in Rivne, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Kostin had served as prosecutor general since July 28, 2022, replacing Iryna Venediktova.

Prior to that, he was a member of parliament from 2019 to 2022 and headed the legal policy committee.

From 2012 to 2019, Kostin was a deputy chairman of the Odesa Oblast Bar Association. He has been a member of the International Bar Association since 2000.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

12:55 PM

Ukraine downs 161 of 287 Russian missiles, drones in mass aerial attack.

Moscow deployed four Kinzhal air-launched missiles, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Kh-23 North Korean ballistic missile, 55 Kh-101 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS bomber planes, 24 sea-launched Kalibr missiles, seven Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one Kh-59/69 missile, the Air Force said.
