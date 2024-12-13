Zelensky to meet with EU, NATO leaders in Brussels on Dec. 19

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Brussels on Dec. 19 to meet with European Union and NATO leaders, an undisclosed source from the president's team told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 13.

Brussels will host a two-day European Summit in the EU Council buildings on Dec. 18-19.

Following a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Dec. 11, Zelensky announced a personal meeting with him "next week in Brussels."

During his visit, Zelensky will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. The president will also meet with the leaders of the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Poland, according to Reuters.

"It won't be a meeting that has concrete decisions, but more political to discuss the coming weeks and months," said a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.

Ukrainian officials stressed earlier that NATO membership is the only path toward a just and lasting peace. While acknowledging that the country cannot become a full member amid the full-scale war, Kyiv asked the allies to at least extend an invitation now as a clear signal of support.

NATO previously said that Ukraine is on an "irreversible" path toward membership, but its members have failed to reach a consensus on an invitation. The U.S., Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia are reportedly among the main opponents of the step.