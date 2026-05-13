After Ukrane's neighboring Zakarpattia Oblast targeted in latest mass attack, Hungary summons Russian ambassador

Hungary has summoned the Russian ambassador following Russia’s latest mass attack against Ukraine, which included an unprecedented amount of drones targeted at neighboring Zakarpattia Oblast, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on May 13.

At the press conference, Magyar said the Russian ambassador to Hungary had been summoned by Foreign Minister Anita Orban, and that Orban will personally condemn the attack during her meeting with the ambassador on May 14, as well as call for an end to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

"Anita Orban is (also) in contact with the Hungarian Consul General in Uzhhorod, and we have offered the Hungarian government’s assistance," Magyar said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the announcement, saying that it sent "a significant message" condemning the attack and that Moscow had shown once again it was "a shared threat not only to Ukraine but also to neighboring countries and Europe as a whole."

Russia launched more than 800 drones in the mass attack on May 13, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more, including children.

Ukraine's western Zakarpattia Oblast, home to a Hungarian minority, was among the areas targeted. The capital city of Uzhhorod, which is located along Ukraine's border with the European Union, was targeted for the first time since the start of the full-scale war.

Since ousting pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Orban in a historic election, Magyar has sought to improve ties between Hungary and Ukraine.

In late April, he publicly proposed a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Zakarpattia Oblast to discuss together how best to support Ukraine’s Hungarian minority.