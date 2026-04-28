Hungary's Magyar proposes meeting Zelensky in Ukraine, seeks reset in ties

Hungary's incoming prime minister, Peter Magyar, said on April 28 he wants to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in early June to help "improve the situation" of ethnic Hungarians in western Ukraine.

"The aim of the meeting is to improve the situation of Hungarians in Zakarpattia Oblast and to support their ability to remain in their homeland," Magyar said on social media.

The meeting, which would most likely take place after Magyar takes office, would mark the first talks between Zelensky and Hungary's new leader.

Kyiv has yet to comment on the offer, which may set a new tone in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations after a period of heavy tensions under outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Magyar proposed holding the meeting in Berehove, a Ukrainian town in Zakarpattia Oblast considered the center of the local ethnic Hungarian community. He made the announcement during a meeting with Berehove's mayor, Zoltan Babjak.

Hungary's incoming prime minister said he received Babjak in his office and agreed with him that "it is in the interest of Hungarians living in Zakarpattia to place Hungarian–Ukrainian relations on new foundations."

Magyar said the restoration of bilateral ties would depend on Ukraine repealing legislation he framed as discriminatory against the Hungarian community.

He accused Ukraine of encroaching on the cultural and linguistic rights of ethnic Hungarians, particularly criticizing laws promoting the Ukrainian language in education.

Under Orban's government, Hungary has repeatedly accused Ukraine of discriminating against its Hungarian community by its education laws, using the argument to hamper Kyiv's EU accession efforts.

Kyiv has rejected claims that the laws discriminate against the Hungarian minority, saying they are intended to strengthen national identity and counter decades of Russification.

However, Ukraine has sought dialogue with Budapest on the issue, submitting a draft law proposal last year to address Hungary's demands.

Magyar said Ukraine's concessions from last year are "promising but not sufficient," urging Kyiv to "abolish the legal restrictions (on the community) that have existed for more than a decade."

"If we can resolve these issues, we can certainly open a new chapter in Ukrainian–Hungarian bilateral relations," he added.