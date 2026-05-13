Breaking: Russia launches daytime mass attack on Ukraine with swarm of over 200 kamikaze drones, at least 3 injured

Editor's note: This story is developing and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a prolonged combined attack on Ukraine's critical and civilian infrastructure on the afternoon of May 13, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said.

Air raid alerts rang out across Ukraine as a massive swarm of attack drones crossed the Russian border shortly after 11:00 a.m. local time.



At least one Ukrainian air alert tracker reported roughly 200 Shahed-type drones in Ukrainian airspace. As of 12:10 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force detected eight groups of Shahed-type drones still in the air, including a fresh squadron coming in from the Black Sea.

Groups of drones en route to multiple regions of Ukraine at around 12:30 p.m. local time during a large-scale Russian attack on May 13, 2026. (Monitor / Telegram)

A Ukrainian monitoring channel "Monitor" published a map at around 12:30 p.m. indicating that groups of long-range drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Belarus, flying over the Chornobyl area toward the country's northwest.

Another group of drones entered Ukraine from the Black Sea and headed west toward the Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Ternopil oblasts, according to the monitoring channel.

Following the start of the large-scale drone strike, HUR said Russia had launched a "combined, prolonged air strike on critical infrastructure" across Ukraine.

The first wave consisted of a large number of strike drones intended to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses and hit civilian targets. Yet Russian forces plan to follow up with a significant number of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, as well as ballistic missiles, according to HUR.

The agency said Kremlin targets could include critical infrastructure and essential services in major cities, including energy facilities, defense industry enterprises, and government buildings.

"In this way, Russia, which has rejected proposals for a ceasefire, seeks once again to undermine Ukraine's resilience in the war for freedom," HUR said.

A significant number of the drones appeared to be heading farther south and west toward the central Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi, where Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Governor Serhii Tiurin said on Telegram that air defenses were operating and that two people had been injured.

Ukraine's Air Force warned shortly before noon that drones were heading toward Kyiv from the north, around the time air raid sirens sounded across the capital. Explosions from air defense activity were heard shortly afterward.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, debris from a downed drone fell in the Obolon district. No casualties have been reported.

Local mayor Serhii Ananko reported air defense operations over the town of Smila in Cherkasy Oblast as of 12:08 p.m.

Local authorities also reported explosions and air defense activity in the port city of Odesa, in the western regional centers of Rivne and Lutsk, as well as in Kolomyia in western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.