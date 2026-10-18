Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation on Oct. 18 with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have been tasked with leading peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

The call comes as Ukraine faces severe challenges in its relationship with Washington, once its strongest partner in defense against Russia's full-scale invasion. But in recent days, Trump has waived sanctions on Russia, demanded Ukraine halt attacks on oil refineries, and reportedly ordered restrictions on Ukrainian forces' access to vital Starlink services on the front lines.

Zelensky said his conversation with Kushner and Witkoff on Oct. 18 focused mainly on the results of their teams' latest diplomatic talks in Miami.

According to the president, the U.S. and Ukraine are in "constant communication" and are preparing their "next steps in diplomacy."

"We are constantly informing our partners about the real situation with the ongoing Russian shelling, which does not stop for a minute, and the issue of air defense," Zelensky said.

"A great deal depends on America's position here. Ukraine remains ready to work constructively, honestly, and for real results."

In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press published Oct. 18, Zelensky said he hoped Ukraine would be able to hold talks with the U.S. as early as next week. He also said Washington had resumed sharing intelligence with Kyiv regarding Russian missile launches.