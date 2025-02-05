8 killed, 70 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on multiple Ukrainian regions killed at least eight civilians and injured at least 70 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 5.

Russia launched two ballistic missiles, as well as 104 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones, against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 57 drones over nine oblasts, while 42 others were lost in the airspace without causing damage, according to the statement.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a missile strike on the town of Izium killed five people and injured 55, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Among the wounded are a 6-year-old boy and girls aged 14 and 16. The 14-year-old girl is in serious condition, while the others are in stable condition. Two more people were injured in other attacks across the region.

In Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were killed in separate attacks in Pokrovsk and Druzhkivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Another four people were wounded in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured eight others, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian shelling wounded a 62-year-old woman in the Polohy district, the local military administration reported.

Ukraine has faced daily Russian strikes targeting civilian areas, with regional authorities continuing to report casualties as Russia intensifies its offensive efforts.