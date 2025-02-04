Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, War, Missile attack, Civilian casualties
4 killed, 20 injured in Russian missile strike on Izium in Kharkiv Oblast

by Martin Fornusek February 4, 2025 12:06 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian flag hangs on a road sign damaged by shrapnel and bullets in the village of Kamenka in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on April 24, 2023. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile attack against the town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 4 killed at least four people and injured 20, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

At least five of the injured have been hospitalized. According to preliminary data, Russian forces used a ballistic missile in the attack, targeting the central part of the city, Syniehubov said.

An administrative building suffered a hit, while another administrative building and several residential buildings were damaged, according to the governor. One person may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Syniehubov stressed that no military facilities were located in the targeted area.

Izium, a town with a pre-invasion population of 45,000, lies in the southeastern part of Kharkiv Oblast, over 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the regional center, Kharkiv, and around 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the front line.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile and drone attacks from across the border or Russian-occupied territories.

Author: Martin Fornusek
