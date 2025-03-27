The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

69% of Ukrainians have trust in President Zelensky, poll finds

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 27, 2025 12:36 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the 50th European House Ambrosetti (TEHA) Forum in Italy on Sept. 6, 2024. (Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 69% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology published on March 27.

The results counter claims by tech billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, who wrote on X on March 6 that Zelensky would "lose by a landslide" if Ukraine held an election.

The survey found that only 28% of respondents do not trust Zelensky, resulting in a trust-distrust balance of +41%. Conducted from March 12 to 22, the poll interviewed 1,326 adults in government-controlled territories.

The poll indicates that trust in Zelensky remains relatively stable, with no significant change from a previous survey conducted from Feb. 14 to March 4.

A prior poll published on March 7 showed that Zelensky's approval rating had risen to 68% following his tense Feb. 28 meeting with Trump at the White House, which ended in a public dispute over security guarantees and the cancellation of a minerals agreement.

Trump has also labeled Zelensky a "dictator without elections," blaming him for prolonging the war. However, Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections under martial law, which has been in effect since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Legal experts say Zelensky's term extension is permitted under Ukrainian law.

A February survey before the clash with Trump put Zelensky's trust level at 57%, with a trust-distrust balance of +20%.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

