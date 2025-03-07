The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Ukraine, Polls, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, JD Vance, United States
Edit post

Zelensky's approval rating jumps to 68% after Trump clash, poll shows

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 7, 2025 1:10 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Feb. 28, 2025. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky's approval rating has risen to 68% following his heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology published on March 7.

The most significant jump came after the Feb. 28 Oval Office meeting, which ended in a public dispute over security guarantees for Ukraine and the cancellation of the U.S.-Ukraine mineral agreement signing.

Before the diplomatic spat, a February 2025 survey showed that 57% of Ukrainians trusted Zelensky, while 37% did not, resulting in a trust-distrust balance of +20%.

Between Feb. 14 and March 4, trust in Zelensky increased to 68%, with the share of those who do not trust him dropping to 29%, improving his net approval rating to +38%.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump, took to X on March 6 to claim that if Ukraine were to hold an election, "Zelensky would lose by a landslide."

Trump had earlier accused Zelensky of being a "dictator without elections" while blaming his administration for prolonging the war. Trump's claim ignores the fact that Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which has been in effect since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

As a result, Zelensky's term has been extended, which constitutional lawyers argue is permitted under Ukrainian law.

The poll, conducted via telephone interviews, surveyed 1,029 adult Ukrainian citizens residing in government-controlled territories.

US ‘not going to defend’ NATO members missing defense spending goals, Trump says
“If they don’t pay, I’m not going to defend them. No, I’m not going to defend them,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.