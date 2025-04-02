The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attack
Edit post

Four killed, 10 injured in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 2, 2025 7:13 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The back door of the ambulance. (Pro100Dzu / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 2, killing four people and injuring 10, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The strike damaged apartment buildings and caused a fire at the scene, where rescue operations are ongoing, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration.

An 8-year-old boy is among the injured. The child was hospitalized in moderate condition, Lysak said.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russian missile strikes. The city, with a population of about 660,000, is the second-largest in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) from the nearest front line.

Russia has continued missile and drone attacks across Ukraine despite U.S. efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. Kyiv argues that Moscow's strikes on civilian areas show it is not serious about peace.

The Kremlin rejected a 30-day ceasefire agreement reached by the U.S. and Ukraine in Jeddah on March 11, agreeing only to a limited truce on attacks against energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has already accused Russia of violating the energy ceasefire, while the future of the Black Sea truce remains uncertain as Moscow ties its implementation to the lifting of Western sanctions.

More than fifth of Russian intelligence’s recruits in Ukraine are minors, SBU says
The youngest executors of Russian orders, whom the SBU exposed for setting fire to Ukrainian Railways’ railroad switchboards, were 13-year-old teenagers.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.