Four killed, 10 injured in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 2, killing four people and injuring 10, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The strike damaged apartment buildings and caused a fire at the scene, where rescue operations are ongoing, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration.

An 8-year-old boy is among the injured. The child was hospitalized in moderate condition, Lysak said.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russian missile strikes. The city, with a population of about 660,000, is the second-largest in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) from the nearest front line.

Russia has continued missile and drone attacks across Ukraine despite U.S. efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. Kyiv argues that Moscow's strikes on civilian areas show it is not serious about peace.

The Kremlin rejected a 30-day ceasefire agreement reached by the U.S. and Ukraine in Jeddah on March 11, agreeing only to a limited truce on attacks against energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has already accused Russia of violating the energy ceasefire, while the future of the Black Sea truce remains uncertain as Moscow ties its implementation to the lifting of Western sanctions.