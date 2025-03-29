The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 5

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2025 12:15 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A view of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, in April 2020. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 29 injured at least five people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

High-rise buildings, houses, a school, and a car wash were damaged, the official said. All the victims are in a condition of medium severity.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city military administration, reported the attack at 11:33 a.m. local time, saying Moscow deployed a ballistic missile.

The full extent of damage and casualties is being determined.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russian missile attacks. With a population of about 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front line.

Russia has continued launching missile and drone strikes across Ukraine despite the U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire and move toward a broader peace deal. Kyiv has said the attacks against civilian targets demonstrate Moscow is not serious about peace.

Russia has rejected a full 30-day truce agreed upon by the U.S. and Ukraine in Jeddah on March 11 and only agreed to a partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities and in the Black Sea.

Kyiv has already accused Russia of violating the energy ceasefire, while the future of the Black Sea ceasefire is in doubt as Moscow has linked it to the lifting of some Western sanctions.

Russia’s attack on Dnipro kills 4, injures 21
Over 20 drones targeted the city late on March 28, though most were shot down, according to regional Governor Serhii Lysak.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Azov ex-commander on the need to reform Ukraine's army.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with the former commander of Ukraine's Azov Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych, to discuss the situation on the front line after three years of Russia's full-scale war, why he thinks Ukraine should change its culture of military leadership, why the U.S. army doctrine wouldn't work for Russia's war against Ukraine, and shares his takes on Russia's next steps after a potential ceasefire.
