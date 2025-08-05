4 killed, 3 injured by Russian drone, artillery strikes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian drone and artillery strikes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed four people and injured three others on Aug. 4, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported early the next day.

"During the day, the occupiers carried out 431 strikes on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," Fedorov said in a Telegram post.

Residential buildings, homes, commercial buildings, and warehouses were damaged in 21 reported instances.

305 drones were launched at Ukrainian-held territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with another 110 artillery strikes targeting the region, Fedorov said.

Russia regularly strikes frontline regions as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Much of southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains occupied as Russian forces continue attempts to push forward despite calls for a ceasefire.

Russian drone strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 4 killed three civilians, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

As Russia continues to launch strikes on Ukrainian cities and shows no interest in ending its war, Ukraine's allies have intensified efforts to broker a ceasefire and supply Kyiv with military aid.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an Aug. 8 deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine, following an initial 50-day period to reach an agreement.

If Russia fails to reach an agreement, Moscow will face secondary U.S. sanctions. The measures could impose tariffs on Moscow's trading partners, including Brazil, China, and India.

Ukraine and Russia have held three rounds of peace talks in recent months. The negotiations were largely inconclusive as the Kremlin continues to issue maximalist demands towards Ukraine.