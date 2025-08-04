Russian drone strikes kill 3 in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian drone strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast left three civilians dead on Aug. 4, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

The attacks killed three people in the Chuhuiv district, southeast of Kharkiv.

One drone strike hit a residential building in the village of Losivka. The attack caused a fire at the building. Emergency responders recovered the body of a 47-year-old man from the rubble after the fire was extinguished, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.

In the Volchanska community, a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone struck a moped moving along the road. The attack killed two people: a 49-year-old man and a woman who has not yet been identified due to the severity of her burns.

The local prosecutor's office is investigating the attack as a possible Russian war crime.

Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukrainians in areas near the front line have reported that Russia uses FVP drones to hunt and kill civilians. Residents in Kherson Oblast have referred to the tactic as "human safari."

Kharkiv Oblast, on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, is a frequent target of Russian drone, missile, and guided bomb attacks. The latest deadly Russian strike comes less than a week before U.S. President Donald Trump's deadline for Moscow to make a peace deal.

Trump has warned that Russia has until Aug. 8 to make a deal ending the war in Ukraine or face sanctions in the form of secondary tariffs on energy exports.