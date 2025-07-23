BREAKING: Third round of Ukraine-Russia negotiations begin in Istanbul

The third round of direct talks between Ukraine and Russia has begun in Istanbul on July 23.

The meeting began with one-on-one talks between National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

According to RBC-Ukraine, a brief preparatory discussion took place between the two, joined by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In his brief opening remarks, Fidan said Turkey's goal is to "end this bloody war as soon as possible."

"We wish that in the third round of the negotiation process, the parties will demonstrate consultations focused on the outcome, meaningful conversation," he said. "The ultimate goal here, of course, is a ceasefire that will pave the way for peace."

Ukraine's delegation, led by Umerov, arrived in Turkey earlier in the day, meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Ukrainian delegates further include representatives from Ukraine's military intelligence, the Foreign Ministry, and the Presidential Office, including Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, and deputy military intelligence chief Vadym Skybytskyi.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov earlier said that there would be "no changes" to Russia's delegation, which remains headed by Medinsky.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined three key issues in the negotiations — further exchanges of civilian and military captives and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. The president also said the Ukrainian delegation will once again demand an immediate and complete ceasefire.

The chief task for Umerov's team during the upcoming round is to facilitate a face-to-face meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent.

While Zelensky has expressed readiness for face-to-face talks, Putin has repeatedly declined to participate in person, sending lower-level officials instead.

The last direct meeting between Ukrainian and Russian officials took place on June 2, following an earlier round on May 16 after more than three years without any formal negotiations.

While little progress has been made towards ending Russia's full-scale invasion, both sides have negotiated and carried out several prisoners of war (POW) exchanges.

The peace talks, characterized by great distance between the two sides' demands, have been given new energy after U.S. President Donald Trump's warning on July 14 that he would impose "severe" tariffs on Russia unless it agrees to end the war within 50 days.

Peskov has reiterated that Moscow's war goals remain unchanged, reflecting Russia's reluctance to concede from its maximalist demands.

Ukraine has proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in both rounds of talks — a position supported by the U.S. — but Russia has so far rejected the proposal.

On July 7, Kyslytsya told the Kyiv Independent that Russia's approach at the Istanbul meetings amounts to ultimatums rather than genuine negotiations.