British police have arrested three people on suspicion of espionage for Russia, the Guardian reported on Sept. 18, citing the Metropolitan police.

A 35-year-old woman and two men aged 41 and 46 were detained in a counter-terrorist operation at two separate addresses in Grays in Essex.

"Through our recent national security casework, we’re seeing an increasing number of who we would describe as ‘proxies’ being recruited by foreign intelligence services," said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of London police's Counter Terrorism Command.

The news come amid heightened tension between Russia and Europe, as Russian activities have been linked to intensifying cyberattacks, espionage, and election interference. For such attacks, Russia usually recruits foreigners, including Ukrainians living abroad.

The suspects were taken to a police station in London and detained under the National Security Act. Law enforcement officers also carried out searches at two addresses in Essex.

All three individuals have since been released on bail pending further investigation.

"This kind of activity will be investigated, and anyone found to be involved can expect to be prosecuted, and there are potentially very serious consequences for those who are convicted," Murphy said.

Earlier, several suspects were convicted in connection with an arson attack targeting Ukraine-linked businesses in London, an operation that British authorities allege was orchestrated by Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.

The attack specifically targeted companies involved in supplying Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite equipment to Ukraine.

The Kremlin has consistently rejected accusations of sabotage and espionage, despite growing evidence and convictions tied to Russian-linked operations across Europe.