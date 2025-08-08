Become a member
3 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
3 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Firefighters extinguish the fire that erupted after a Russian attack against Ukraine's Sumy Oblast on Aug. 8, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

At least three civilians were killed and 19 were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Aug. 8.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 108 Shahed-type attack drones, decoy drones, and rocket-powered kamikaze drones overnight.

Air defenses shot down 82 drones, while 26 struck 10 locations. Debris from intercepted drones fell in eight additional areas, according to the statement.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two civilians were killed as Russian forces carried out 545 strikes on 14 towns and villages, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, 10 civilians were injured during Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Five people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast, including residents of Kharkiv and seven surrounding settlements, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

One person was killed and another injured in Kherson Oblast, where Russian attacks damaged three apartment buildings and 15 houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Targets included both social infrastructure and residential areas.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were injured as Russian forces carried out nearly 110 attacks on 47 settlements, local authorities reported.

The strikes come as Moscow continues its refusal to agree to an unconditional ceasefire and escalates its reliance on drones and rocket-powered munitions to target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Editors' Picks