3 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least three civilians were killed and 19 were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Aug. 8.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 108 Shahed-type attack drones, decoy drones, and rocket-powered kamikaze drones overnight.

Air defenses shot down 82 drones, while 26 struck 10 locations. Debris from intercepted drones fell in eight additional areas, according to the statement.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two civilians were killed as Russian forces carried out 545 strikes on 14 towns and villages, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, 10 civilians were injured during Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Five people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast, including residents of Kharkiv and seven surrounding settlements, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

One person was killed and another injured in Kherson Oblast, where Russian attacks damaged three apartment buildings and 15 houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Targets included both social infrastructure and residential areas.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were injured as Russian forces carried out nearly 110 attacks on 47 settlements, local authorities reported.

The strikes come as Moscow continues its refusal to agree to an unconditional ceasefire and escalates its reliance on drones and rocket-powered munitions to target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.