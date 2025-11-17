As the Kyiv Independent celebrates another year of fearless journalism and community support (join our sprint to reach 25,000 paying members by 2025), we thought it was time to pull back the curtain and share a few things you might not know about us. From our name choice to Nobel “nominations” – here are 25 facts that make the Kyiv Independent who we are.

1. Born out of independence — literally

The Kyiv Independent was founded by a team of journalists who got fired from another Ukrainian publication for defending editorial independence. Just over three months later, Russia’s full-scale invasion began — and our newsroom hasn’t stopped since.

2. A newsletter before the newsroom

Our flagship newsletter, Ukraine Daily, launched before our website — and it’s been published every single day since the start of the full-scale invasion.

3. Newsletters are among our favorite communication tools

We started with Ukraine Daily, but we now publish 10 newsletters on a regular basis — two of which are exclusive to our members only. Check them out here.

4. Readers fund our mission.

In 2024, 70% of the Kyiv Independent’s total revenue came directly from readers. If you're not already a member of our community, join here.

5. Our members keep us going — and get their name on the wall

For the last two years, when the Kyiv Independent reached a campaign goal, the members who got us there had their names added to the office “hall of fame” board.

Boards in the Kyiv Independent office recognizing those who became members during previous campaigns. (The Kyiv Independent)

6. We’re very, very dog-friendly

There’s hardly a day without a four-legged guest in the newsroom. Coffee breaks are better with wagging tails. One of our most frequent guests is named Orla, who has been coming into the newsroom since she was a puppy.

7. 31,488 stories (and counting)

From Nov. 16, 2024, until Nov. 17, 2025, readers have spent the equivalent of 105 years reading the Kyiv Independent’s articles — over a century of reading time in just one year.

8. The Kyiv Independent has a print edition

In 2025, we launched our first print edition, called “The Power Within.” It offers a snapshot of Ukraine three years into Russia’s full-scale war.

9. Merch with meaning

The Kyiv Independent has its own e-store with items that bear important messages of support for Ukraine or cultural references. One of our most successful pieces is the “I stand with Ukraine” T-shirt, with 1,787 items sold as of Nov. 12.

10. Why our community supports us

According to surveys we’ve run since fall 2022, the number one reason readers become members is because they want a way to help Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale war.

11. The newsroom never sleeps

We work across 5 time zones, with one colleague based more than 8,000 kilometers away from Kyiv. Different time zones mean someone, somewhere in our Slack chat, is always awake and working.

12. International team

Our team is pretty multilingual. Between Ukrainian and English, you’ll hear a mix of Czech, Polish, Dutch, and Portuguese floating around in the office, to name a few.

13. Our YouTube channel keeps growing.

Our videos have reached 58 million views — we’ve published everything from field reports to explainers about Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

14. Investigations as a core

In 2023, we decided to establish a War Crimes Investigations Unit (WCIU) to make sure that the crimes committed by Russia don’t go unnoticed. This October, we released our 10th documentary, “The War They Play” about Russia’s militarization of Ukrainian children in occupied territories.

15. Almost Nobel

In 2022, one betting website listed us among rumored Nobel Peace Prize candidates — often right after (or tied with!) President Volodymyr Zelensky.

16. Our first book wasn’t in English — or Ukrainian

The first-ever book collection of stories by the Kyiv Independent was published in French, a language almost none of us speak.

17. Breaking barriers (and covers)

Our editor-in-chief, Olga Rudenko, became the first Ukrainian woman on the cover of Time Magazine — soon followed by First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Apologies for interrupting your reading. We are looking for 25,000 people who know the world needs an independent Ukrainian voice like ours — and want to stand with it. Can we count you in? Olga Rudenko

Editor-in-Chief Become a member

18. Naming us was… complicated

When we settled on the Kyiv Independent, no one actually loved it. It was just the name everyone hated the least.

19. Runner-up?

The Kyiv Independent could have been called The Edge.

20. 30 under 30 power

Four of our team members were named among the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe in 2022.

21. Belarus Weekly

Our second-launched newsletter, Belarus Weekly, is written by a Belarusian journalist whose colleagues remain imprisoned for their work.

22. We also give back

So far in 2025, the Kyiv Independent with the help of its community has raised nearly $150,000 for charitable causes.

23. Work recognition

The Kyiv Independent team and our work has won 24 awards over the years of operation.

24. Our global family

According to our community map, we now have members in 121 countries — and counting.

25. We’re on Netflix, too

Chief editor Olga Rudenko and deputy chief editor Oleksiy Sorokin appear in the Netflix documentary series “Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War.”

This is just a glimpse into the Kyiv Independent universe. We have many more things planned ahead. If you want to support our mission, consider becoming a member and helping us prepare for 2026.