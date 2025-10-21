Kyiv Independent launches holiday gift guide celebrating Ukrainian creativity

The Kyiv Independent is excited to introduce its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide — a handpicked selection of over 90 meaningful gift ideas from more than 75 Ukrainian brands. Curated entirely from staff recommendations across the newsroom, the guide shines a spotlight on the innovation, craftsmanship, and enduring spirit of Ukrainian creators.

From editors and reporters to video producers and management, every department contributed personal favorites — items they love, use, and believe in.

"This guide isn’t just a catalog — it’s a bridge from Ukraine to the world," said Liliane Bivings, business editor at the Kyiv Independent, who carefully curated the gift guide.

The gift guide features internationally acclaimed Ukrainian brands that continue to thrive despite the challenges of operating during wartime. Among them is Ruslan Baginskiy, now marking a decade of success with appearances at Paris’s Galeries Lafayette and on global icons like Madonna and Bella Hadid.

Also highlighted are brands like Gunia Project, celebrated for bringing Ukrainian motifs to global audiences, and high-fashion label Ienki Ienki, a favorite among celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber. Designer Litkovska, which has represented Ukraine at Paris Fashion Week, has collections grounded in cultural strength and identity.

Alongside renowned names, the guide spotlights smaller independent artisans — from the mountain-inspired aesthetics of Gushka and the artistic flair of Gorn to the urban style of Triptych, Poelle, and Baglett.

Ukrainian silk accessories maker Obiimy praised the guide, calling it "a wonderful showcase of Ukraine’s creativity." Its featured scarf comes from the "Singing Soul" collection, which supports environmental conservation efforts.



“It’s an honor to be among the Ukrainian brands featured by the Kyiv Independent — it’s a chance to share the authenticity and beauty of Ukrainian textiles with the world," said the team at Gnizdo, makers of bespoke linen home goods. The brand is offering Kyiv Independent readers a 10% discount on its featured linen tablecloth.

More than just a shopping guide, the collection reveals the diversity and resilience of Ukrainian design. Many businesses included in the guide have continued creating despite losing stock or facilities to Russian attacks. Hvoya, a handcrafted footwear and accessories brand, resumed work immediately after part of its stock and production was destroyed in a strike, refusing to pause even for a day.

Each item made in Ukraine today represents more than commerce — it reflects hope, identity, and a vision for the future.



"We create beacons to remind people of the light, even when everything around feels dark — being included in this festive selection of Ukrainian brands feels like lighting another spark of hope and joy," said 3D wooden puzzle maker Lighthouse UA.

The guide is available now on the Kyiv Independent website.

Editor's note. We are publishing the gift guide early to give readers enough time for shopping and shipping. Please keep in mind that it might take up to three weeks to receive the items. But the gifts are definitely worth the wait!

Happy gifting!