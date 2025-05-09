Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Friday, May 9
Friday, May 9
Show More
War

2 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine despite declared 'ceasefire'

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
2 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine despite declared 'ceasefire'
Damage following a Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 8, 2025. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)

At least two people were killed and 12 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on May 9, despite Moscow's announced Victory Day truce.

Although Moscow declared on April 28 that it would halt all military actions from May 8 to midnight on May 11 to mark Victory Day, strikes on civilian areas have continued.

In Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured in attacks involving FPV drones and artillery, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed one person and wounded another, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attacks damaged a residential apartment building and three houses in the region's settlements.

A woman was killed in a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while two others were injured in a separate strike involving a first-person-view (FPV) drone, the regional military administration reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, three residents were injured — two in Pokrovsk and one in Kostyantynivka — according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

An 83-year-old man was wounded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Two houses, an outbuilding, and power lines were damaged in the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly dismissed Moscow's unilateral "humanitarian" truce as a ploy to create favorable conditions for Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

It followed Russia's now nearly two-month-long refusal to accept a U.S.-proposed full, 30-day ceasefire to which Ukraine agreed back on March 11.

‘The front is noisy’ — for Ukraine’s soldiers, Russia’s Victory Day ‘ceasefire’ is yet another sham
Moscow’s self-declared truce which came into force at midnight on May 8 is not being felt on the front lines, Ukrainian soldiers have told the Kyiv Independent, reporting numerous cases of Russian military activity throughout the day. “There is no truce. There is shelling, artillery, drone and FPV (bomb) drops,” Petro Kuzyk, a battalion commander at the National Guard, said. The Kremlin announced the measure on April 28, claiming all military actions would halt on May 8 to midnight on May 11 t
The Kyiv IndependentChris York,
News FeedUkraineRussiaRussian attackKharkiv OblastKherson OblastZaporizhzhia OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastFPV
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks