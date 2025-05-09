2 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine despite declared 'ceasefire'

Although Moscow declared on April 28 that it would halt all military actions from May 8 to midnight on May 11 to mark Victory Day, strikes on civilian areas have continued.
Under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's rule, millions of Ukrainians died during the Holodomor, a man-made famine in 1932–1933. The dictator also oversaw mass deportations, purges of Ukrainian intellectuals and leaders, and the suppression of the Ukrainian language and culture.
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), this marks the first time Ukrainian authorities have exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network conducting activities harmful to Ukraine.
Delegations from 35 countries and the Council of Europe gathered in Lviv as EU officials prepare to approve both new defense aid and steps toward establishing a tribunal for Russian leadership.
The ruling marks a significant victory for RFE/RL amid growing concerns about U.S. funding cuts to independent media countering Russian disinformation.
U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new pope and leader of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Pope Leo XIV, a senior cardinal announced on May 8 to crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square, according to Vatican News.
George Simion, leader of Romania's far-right AUR party, who won the first round of the presidential election with nearly 40% of the vote, reiterated that if elected, he would oppose any further assistance to Ukraine and shift Romania’s focus inward.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed their countries' relationship on May 8, vowing to increase cooperation in all areas, including military ties.
"There is Turkey, which maintains channels of communication. And then, above all, there is the People's Republic of China, which, more than anyone else, has the means to make (Russian President Vladimir) Putin come to the negotiating table and soften his demands," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on May 8.
The United States will be ready to "walk away" from the negotiating table if it does not see Russia making progress in negotiation to end the war, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on May 8.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Moscow on May 9 to celebrate Victory Day, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
US President Donald Trump on May 8 called for a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia. Writing on Truth Social, Trump expressed his hope for "an acceptable ceasefire," with both countries "held accountable for respecting the sanctity of... direct negotiations."
President Volodymyr Zelensky had a "constructive" phone call with United States President Donald Trump on May 8, discussing the war, continued pressure on Russia, and a potential ceasefire.
2 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine despite declared 'ceasefire'
At least two people were killed and 12 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on May 9, despite Moscow's announced Victory Day truce.
Although Moscow declared on April 28 that it would halt all military actions from May 8 to midnight on May 11 to mark Victory Day, strikes on civilian areas have continued.
In Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured in attacks involving FPV drones and artillery, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed one person and wounded another, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attacks damaged a residential apartment building and three houses in the region's settlements.
A woman was killed in a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while two others were injured in a separate strike involving a first-person-view (FPV) drone, the regional military administration reported.
In Donetsk Oblast, three residents were injured — two in Pokrovsk and one in Kostyantynivka — according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.
An 83-year-old man was wounded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Two houses, an outbuilding, and power lines were damaged in the strike.
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly dismissed Moscow's unilateral "humanitarian" truce as a ploy to create favorable conditions for Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9.
It followed Russia's now nearly two-month-long refusal to accept a U.S.-proposed full, 30-day ceasefire to which Ukraine agreed back on March 11.