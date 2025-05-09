2 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine despite declared 'ceasefire'

At least two people were killed and 12 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on May 9, despite Moscow's announced Victory Day truce.

Although Moscow declared on April 28 that it would halt all military actions from May 8 to midnight on May 11 to mark Victory Day, strikes on civilian areas have continued.

In Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured in attacks involving FPV drones and artillery, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed one person and wounded another, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attacks damaged a residential apartment building and three houses in the region's settlements.

A woman was killed in a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while two others were injured in a separate strike involving a first-person-view (FPV) drone, the regional military administration reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, three residents were injured — two in Pokrovsk and one in Kostyantynivka — according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

An 83-year-old man was wounded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Two houses, an outbuilding, and power lines were damaged in the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly dismissed Moscow's unilateral "humanitarian" truce as a ploy to create favorable conditions for Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

It followed Russia's now nearly two-month-long refusal to accept a U.S.-proposed full, 30-day ceasefire to which Ukraine agreed back on March 11.