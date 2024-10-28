Skip to content
1 killed, 12 injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih

by Olena Goncharova October 29, 2024 12:51 AM 1 min read
Russia struck the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast late on Oct. 28, damaging several residential buildings. (Emergency Service of Ukraine / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Casualties from the Russian missile attack on residential buildings and medical facility in Kryvyi Rih late on Oct. 28 have increased to one dead and 12 injured, Ukrainian authorities report.

A 39-year-old man died in the hospital following the attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Five people were rescued from the partially destroyed high-rise, according to the National Police.

The attack destroyed 12 garages and ignited a fire spread across 500 square meters, affecting a residential building and several outbuildings.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russia's missile attacks.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow's forces have attacked military and civilian sites across the country using missiles and drones. Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The city is about 70 kilometers northwest of its nearest front-line zone.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.