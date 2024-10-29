Skip to content
Russian drone attack in Kyiv damages apartment building, injures 5

by Abbey Fenbert October 29, 2024 5:11 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Vehicles on fire after a Russian drone attack against Kyiv on Oct. 29, 2024. (Kyiv City Military Administration / Telegram)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones overnight on Oct. 29, injuring five people, authorities reported.

Debris from a Russian drone hit an apartment building in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district in the early hours of Oct. 29, causing a fire, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The attack damaged a gas line and emergency workers shut off the gas supply.

Five people were injured, one of whom was hospitalized, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Nearby cars and a commercial building also caught fire following the drone strike, Klitschko said.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, 15 people were evacuated from the site.  

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that emergency services had been dispatched to the attack site due to the depressurization of the gas system. The fire at the site was extinguished, he said.

Russia has intensified aerial attacks against Ukraine's densely populated cities. Other Russian strikes on Oct. 28-29 targeted Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih, killing several people and injuring over 20.

A drone strike against Kyiv on Oct. 25 hit a multi-story building, killing a teenage girl.

