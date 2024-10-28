Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv, Civilian casualties, Russian attack
Russia strikes downtown Kharkiv with aerial glide bombs, injuring at least 6

by Kateryna Hodunova October 28, 2024 10:06 PM 1 min read
A view of the buildings in the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 11, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the center of Kharkiv using aerial glide bombs on Oct. 28, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

Around 9 p.m. local time, a series of explosions occurred in the city. The strikes caused a fire and heavy smoke in the central part of Kharkiv.

At least six people were injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said at around 9:30 p.m. local time. The attack damaged a medical facility as well as administrative buildings.

Information on damage and casualties is being clarified, according to Terekhov.

Kharkiv has endured constant Russian attacks for over two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The last few months have seen intensifying strikes against densely-populated areas of the city.

Ukrainian officials have also warned that Moscow is once again preparing to carry out strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter months, causing blackouts and disruptions to essential services.

