News Feed, Russian attack, War, Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian overnight missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 17

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 20, 2024 11:41 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The city Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian overnight missile strike on the central-eastern city of Kryvyi Rih injured 17 people, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration, reported on Oct. 20.

Russian troops struck the city, located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, twice with ballistic missiles, according to Vilkul. Eight of the injured are currently in the hospital, but their conditions are "moderate," he said in a post on Telegram.  

Vilkul said that Russia targeted "peaceful civilian sites," damaging 15 buildings, three educational institutions, three administrative buildings, seven businesses, a hotel, three fire trucks, and 20 cars.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, has regularly faced missile attacks, as it is located not far from the front line.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow's forces have attacked military and civilian sites across the country using missiles and drones.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The city is about 70 kilometers northwest of its nearest front-line zone.

Investigation: Russians carry out systemic terror in occupied part of Kherson Oblast
On the morning of Nov. 20, 2023, Russians came to Raisa Rusnak’s home, looking for her 28-year-old son Ruslan. Four masked men threw him onto the ground and began beating him. “Guys, what have I done to you? What do you want from me?” Ruslan shouted. Those were the
The Kyiv IndependentDanylo Mokryk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
