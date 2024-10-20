Russian overnight missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 17

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian overnight missile strike on the central-eastern city of Kryvyi Rih injured 17 people, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration, reported on Oct. 20.

Russian troops struck the city, located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, twice with ballistic missiles, according to Vilkul. Eight of the injured are currently in the hospital, but their conditions are "moderate," he said in a post on Telegram.

Vilkul said that Russia targeted "peaceful civilian sites," damaging 15 buildings, three educational institutions, three administrative buildings, seven businesses, a hotel, three fire trucks, and 20 cars.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, has regularly faced missile attacks, as it is located not far from the front line.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow's forces have attacked military and civilian sites across the country using missiles and drones.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The city is about 70 kilometers northwest of its nearest front-line zone.