Russia attacks Kharkiv overnight, killing at least 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Kharkiv's Osnovyanskyi district overnight on Oct. 29, killing at least three people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Three people were killed in the attack, Syneihubov said. Rescuers are searching for other victims, including children, who may still be trapped under the rubble.

The attack occurred around 3 a.m. local time, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. Two houses were destroyed and about 20 more sustained damage.

The strike appears to have been made with a KAB guided bomb, Terekhov said.

Hours before the latest attack, a Russian FAB-500 bomb struck downtown Kharkiv on the evening of Oct. 28, damaging the landmark Derzhprom building and injuring nine people.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless Russian attacks for over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. In recent months, Moscow has intensified strikes against Kharkiv, often targeting densely populated neighborhoods.