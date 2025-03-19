Zelensky announces talk with Trump on March 19

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak with U.S. President Donald Trump on March 19, Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"Today, I will contact President Trump. We will discuss the details of the next steps. We had a really good meeting between our teams in Jeddah. I believe everything was going in the right direction, if not for Russia, which is always unhappy when something goes right," Zelensky said.