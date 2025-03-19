The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Zelensky announces talk with Trump on March 19

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 19, 2025 12:26 PM 1 min read
US President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC. Feb. 28, 2025. (Tierney L. / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak with U.S. President Donald Trump on March 19, Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"Today, I will contact President Trump. We will discuss the details of the next steps. We had a really good meeting between our teams in Jeddah. I believe everything was going in the right direction, if not for Russia, which is always unhappy when something goes right," Zelensky said.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

9:10 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: 2 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and 145 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 drones over 12 oblasts, while 56 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.
