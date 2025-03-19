The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Russia, hybrid warfare, Sabotage, Trump & Russia
Edit post

US scales down efforts in countering Russian sabotage, Reuters reports

by Martin Fornusek March 19, 2025 11:34 AM 2 min read
A Russian flag flies next to the US embassy building in Moscow on November 30, 2023, on a snowy day. Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Nov. 30, 2023, paid tribute to the late US diplomat Henry Kissinger, praising his contribution to US-Soviet relations and describing him as a "wise and visionary statesman". (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some U.S. national security agencies have suspended cooperation with international partners in countering Russian sabotage and cyber operations, Reuters reported on March 19, citing undisclosed official sources.

The news comes amid the Trump administration's efforts to restore ties with Russia while seeking to broker a swift peace deal in Ukraine.

Under former U.S. President Joe Biden, the National Security Council coordinated the effort of at least seven security agencies, who worked with European partners to disrupt Russia's escalating hybrid activities across the European continent.

U.S. President Donald Trump's team was briefed by the Biden administration on Russian disruptive activities during a transition period, according to Reuters.

Since Trump took office on Jan. 20, the National Security Council has ceased coordinating these efforts while expected meetings with European partners did not happen, Reuters wrote. The news agency noted that it remains unclear whether this was a direct decision by the Trump administration or individual initiative of the relevant agencies.

The news follows earlier reporting claiming that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a halt to all cyber operations against Russia. The Pentagon later denied the claim.

The U.S. has also reportedly cut support for a group tracking Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, moved to withdraw from a body investigating the Russian leadership for crimes in Ukraine, and froze USAID funding crucial for various humanitarian, economic, and social projects in the country.

Washington has also temporarily paused military and intelligence support for Ukraine earlier this month to push it to the negotiating table. The U.S. has threatened additional sanctions against Russia unless it agrees to a ceasefire but has yet to take the step, putting considerably greater pressure on Ukraine.

Trump's outreach to Moscow has caused concerns in Europe and Kyiv that Washington might cut a peace deal unfavorable to the U.S.'s allies.

On March 18, Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a pause on strikes against both Ukrainian and Russian energy facilities, as well as the prospects of U.S.-Russian economic cooperation.

Kremlin demands halt to foreign military aid, intelligence to Ukraine as condition for avoiding war escalation
The Kremlin has demanded a complete cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence to Ukraine as a “key condition for avoiding an escalation of the war,” according to a statement released on March 18.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

9:10 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: 2 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and 145 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 drones over 12 oblasts, while 56 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.