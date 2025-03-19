US scales down efforts in countering Russian sabotage, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Some U.S. national security agencies have suspended cooperation with international partners in countering Russian sabotage and cyber operations, Reuters reported on March 19, citing undisclosed official sources.

The news comes amid the Trump administration's efforts to restore ties with Russia while seeking to broker a swift peace deal in Ukraine.

Under former U.S. President Joe Biden, the National Security Council coordinated the effort of at least seven security agencies, who worked with European partners to disrupt Russia's escalating hybrid activities across the European continent.

U.S. President Donald Trump's team was briefed by the Biden administration on Russian disruptive activities during a transition period, according to Reuters.

Since Trump took office on Jan. 20, the National Security Council has ceased coordinating these efforts while expected meetings with European partners did not happen, Reuters wrote. The news agency noted that it remains unclear whether this was a direct decision by the Trump administration or individual initiative of the relevant agencies.

The news follows earlier reporting claiming that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a halt to all cyber operations against Russia. The Pentagon later denied the claim.

The U.S. has also reportedly cut support for a group tracking Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, moved to withdraw from a body investigating the Russian leadership for crimes in Ukraine, and froze USAID funding crucial for various humanitarian, economic, and social projects in the country.

Washington has also temporarily paused military and intelligence support for Ukraine earlier this month to push it to the negotiating table. The U.S. has threatened additional sanctions against Russia unless it agrees to a ceasefire but has yet to take the step, putting considerably greater pressure on Ukraine.

Trump's outreach to Moscow has caused concerns in Europe and Kyiv that Washington might cut a peace deal unfavorable to the U.S.'s allies.

On March 18, Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a pause on strikes against both Ukrainian and Russian energy facilities, as well as the prospects of U.S.-Russian economic cooperation.