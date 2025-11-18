Zelensky to visit Turkey to 'reinvigorate' stalled negotiations with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Turkey on Nov. 19 to "reinvigorate negotiations" with Russia, the Ukrainian president announced on Nov. 18.

The trip comes as the last publicly known direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place almost four months ago, with no tangible progress toward ending Russia's war despite U.S.-led efforts.

"We are preparing to reinvigorate negotiations, and we have developed solutions that we will propose to our partners," Zelensky, who is visiting Spain on Nov. 18, said. "Doing everything possible to bring the end of the war closer is Ukraine's top priority."

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will also visit Turkey and join possible talks with the Ukrainian president, Reuters reported on Nov. 18, citing an unnamed Turkish source.

The Kyiv Independent reached out to the U.S. Department of State for confirmation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said no Russian representatives would be present in the country, noting that "for now, these contacts are taking place without Russian participation."

"We will wait for information about what will actually be discussed in Istanbul," he added.

A source in Ukraine's Presidential Office offered "no comment" when asked about the possible presence of Russian representatives during Zelensky's visit.

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv intends to revive prisoner of war exchanges with Moscow, stressing that the goal is to "restore" the process and "bring Ukrainian prisoners of war home."

This comes just days after Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov visited Istanbul on Nov. 11 to work on "unblocking" the stalled exchange process.

Although he did not announce direct talks with Russia, Umerov later said the parties had "agreed to activate the Istanbul arrangements" on the release of 1,200 Ukrainians held in Russia.

More than 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers are reportedly still held in Russian captivity.

Ukraine and Russia held several rounds of negotiations in Istanbul earlier this year, resulting in the exchange of thousands of prisoners and the repatriation of the remains of fallen soldiers.

Talks have not produced movement toward a ceasefire or a broader settlement.

U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to broker a deal between Kyiv and Moscow have stalled, as Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to compromise on his demands and declined to meet Zelensky.

A planned summit between Trump and Putin in Budapest was also canceled after Washington reportedly concluded Moscow would not agree to a ceasefire.

Kyiv, backed by the U.S. and European governments, has called for a ceasefire along current front lines. Moscow has rejected the proposal and continues to demand that Ukraine cede the entire Donbas region.