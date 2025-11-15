0 out of 25,000

Saturday, November 15, 2025
Kyiv, Moscow reach deal on prisoner exchange to free 1,200 Ukrainians

by Sonya Bandouil
As a result of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the two sides have agreed to move forward with the Istanbul-based agreements and carry out the release of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said on Telegram on Nov. 15.

Umerov held consultations mediated by Turkey and the United Arab Emirates over the last few days to restart the exchange process and secure the release of Ukrainians held in Russian captivity.

He noted that the talks produced a clear commitment to activate the Istanbul framework to facilitate the swap.

Technical consultations will take place soon to finalize the procedural and organizational steps needed for the exchange.

“We are working without pause so that Ukrainians who are to return from captivity can celebrate New Year's and Christmas at home, at the family table and with their loved ones,” Umerov said.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022, Kyiv has brought home more than 5,800 people from Russian captivity through exchanges, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in July.

Kyiv has long advocated for an "all-for-all" exchange, a proposal Russia has rejected.

