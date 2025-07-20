Zelensky slaps sanctions on Russian exiled journalist, ex-Ukrainian lawmakers

President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 20 imposed sanctions on five individuals, three Ukrainians and two Russians.

The decree, which follows a decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, was published on the Presidential Office's website together with the list of sanctioned people.

Zelensky imposed sanctions on Yulia Latynina, a popular Russian exiled journalist. While Latynina initially presented herself as anti-war at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she later became aligned with Kremlin propaganda, supporting Russia's war against Ukraine.

Last month, Latynina said that she was not in favor of a peaceful settlement of the war: "Ukraine in its current form is an extraordinary challenge to the existence of Russia," she claimed.

Also the sanctions were slapped on Natalia Korolevska, a former Ukrainian lawmaker from the now-banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life party. Since the start of the full-scale war, she reportedly has lived in Dubai with her husband, ex-lawmaker Yuriy Solod.

Among others sanctioned is Hennadiy Balashov, a businessman and former Ukrainian lawmaker, who led the libertarian 5.10 party. In 2021, Balashov was charged with failing to pay nearly Hr 10 million ($239,000) in taxes. As the case was handed over to the court in 2022, Balashov reportedly left Ukraine for the U.S.

He runs a YouTube channel that promotes narratives echoing Russian propaganda.

Also on the sanctions list are Ukrainian blogger Andrii Serebrianskyi, known as Andrii Luhanskyi, and Tatyana Aksenenko, who is allegedly involved in operating one of Russia’s largest pro-war Telegram channels.

Sanctions include freezing of assets, suspension of economic activity and extraction of resources, as well as a ban on flights and shipment of goods among other restrictions. Internet providers also must block access to websites and services hosted on particular domains and subdomains, related to the individuals on the list.

The restrictions are valid for 10 years.

According to the Law on Sanctions, Ukraine can impose sanctions against foreigners and foreign entities, as well as Ukrainians who engage in terrorist activities. Ukrainian citizens are now targeted without a criminal record, a step, the legality of which remains uncertain.