Russian children's cartoon targeted along with Moscow's war machine in Ukraine's latest sanctions

Ukraine imposed new sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex, propaganda machine, and other targets on Aug. 20, according to a series of decrees signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The updated sanctions list includes former Ukrainian lawmaker and Party of Regions member Yurii Ivanyushchenko and the creators of the animated Russian children's series "Masha and the Bear."

Zelensky signed four sanctions decrees on Aug. 20, the Presidential Office reported. One goes after companies and individuals linked to Russia's defense industry. It imposes restrictions on 28 Russian citizens, 36 Russian company, and one Chinese firm.

"We continue to systematically identify and restrict the activities of companies working for the Russian military-industrial complex," Presidential Sanctions Commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk said.

"We expect our partners to support these efforts ... Sanctions should not only highlight involvement in the Russian war machine but also effectively deprive it of resources and international connections."

Some of the targeted individuals and entities listed in this decree are involved in sanctions evasion schemes and the supply of high-precision industrial equipment, tools, and parts. Others are connected to drone research, the production and repair of specialized military equipment, and software development for Russian security forces.

Another decree takes aim at five companies owned by the sanctioned Russian aluminum giant Rusal. Nine Russian citizens affiliated with the designated companies are also listed.

The companies and individuals are linked to imports of alumina and other raw materials that help Russia produce missiles, artillery, military aircraft, and other weapons, the Presidential Office said.

A third sanctions decree targets 45 individuals and eight entities alleged to promote Russia's full-scale invasion and occupation of Ukrainian territory. These include Ivanyuschenko, a former member of Ukraine's parliament.

Ivanyushchenko belonged to the pro-Russian Party of Regions, which was previously led by ousted President Viktor Yanukovych and is now banned in Ukraine. A close ally of Yanukovych, Ivanyuschenko was allegedly behind the kidnapping, beating, and abduction of activists during the EuroMaidan Revolution.

Companies tied to Ivanyushchenko are currently operating in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Presidential Office said. He has allegedly visited Russia multiple times since the full-scale war began and maintains connections to "Russia's criminal and business circles."

Ivanyushchenko is also under criminal investigation involving a scheme to seize and legalize state-owned land.

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Zelensky's fourth decree singles out an unusual target: the popular Russian children's cartoon "Masha and the Bear," which has an international audience.

The decree imposes sanctions on five Russian citizens and four organizations involved in the creation and distribution of the series, including the screenwriter, director, and producer. The measures also target the animation studio Animaccord, as well as its founder and CEO.

Under these sanctions, Animaccord is prohibited from disseminating media in Ukraine. The measures also stipulate that the Ukrainian government may block "Masha and the Bear" — including its Ukrainian, Russian, and English versions — on YouTube and other sites.

The program "spreads pro-Russian narratives disguised as children's content," the Presidential Office said.



"We must respond specifically to Russian propaganda, especially when it targets children and is disseminated through major international platforms," Sanctions Commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk said.

Individuals and entities designated under the new sanctions will be subject to asset freezes, trade restrictions, travel bans, and other penalties. Kyiv will work to synchronize the latest sanctions package with its international partners, the Presidential Office said.