The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Sanctions, Russia, China, Russian propaganda
Edit post

Zelensky signs new sanctions on Russian propagandists, military-linked entities

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 18, 2025 2:57 PM 1 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on April 18 imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and entities, including actors, singers, athletes, and companies involved in military production, according to the Presidential Office.

The new sanctions target 39 individuals and 60 legal entities, some based in Russia and China. The measures include asset freezes, trade restrictions, bans on property acquisition, termination of licenses and permits, and transit prohibitions.

On April 17, Zelensky previewed the move, announcing that "two important packages of sanctions will be introduced tomorrow against Kremlin propagandists and Iskander missile manufacturers."

Among those sanctioned are Ukrainian-born actor and singer Nikita Dzhigurda, Soviet-era clown Yuri Kuklachyov, and Russian actor Oskar Kuchera, all of whom publicly supported Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Sanctions against them include the revocation of state awards, asset blocking, financial restrictions, and bans on privatization or leasing of state property.

The decree enacts a decision previously approved by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

This is the latest in a series of sanctions issued by Kyiv. On April 11, Zelensky signed decrees targeting Kremlin propagandists and Russia's "shadow fleet."

In January, Ukraine imposed sanctions on domestic figures accused of spreading Russian narratives or collaborating with the occupying authorities.

Russia detains Belarusian citizen, alleges SBU-linked bombing plot
In a video released by Russian state-run RIA Novosti, the detainee, whose identity was not disclosed, said he was born in 2000 and is a citizen of Belarus.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

2:04 AM

US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal, Deputy PM says.

"It is important that we reaffirm through our agreements the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.