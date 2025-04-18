Zelensky signs new sanctions on Russian propagandists, military-linked entities

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on April 18 imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and entities, including actors, singers, athletes, and companies involved in military production, according to the Presidential Office.

The new sanctions target 39 individuals and 60 legal entities, some based in Russia and China. The measures include asset freezes, trade restrictions, bans on property acquisition, termination of licenses and permits, and transit prohibitions.

On April 17, Zelensky previewed the move, announcing that "two important packages of sanctions will be introduced tomorrow against Kremlin propagandists and Iskander missile manufacturers."

Among those sanctioned are Ukrainian-born actor and singer Nikita Dzhigurda, Soviet-era clown Yuri Kuklachyov, and Russian actor Oskar Kuchera, all of whom publicly supported Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Sanctions against them include the revocation of state awards, asset blocking, financial restrictions, and bans on privatization or leasing of state property.

The decree enacts a decision previously approved by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

This is the latest in a series of sanctions issued by Kyiv. On April 11, Zelensky signed decrees targeting Kremlin propagandists and Russia's "shadow fleet."

In January, Ukraine imposed sanctions on domestic figures accused of spreading Russian narratives or collaborating with the occupying authorities.