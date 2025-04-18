The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, SBU, Krasnodar Krai, Sabotage, FSB
Russia detains Belarusian citizen, alleges SBU-linked bombing plot

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 18, 2025 2:02 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A Russian FSB officer in assault gear in an undated photo. (Grigorenko / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Krasnodar Krai said on April 18 that it detained a Belarusian citizen accused of gathering intelligence and planning a terrorist act on behalf of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), according to an official statement.

In a video released by Russian state-run RIA Novosti, the detainee, whose identity was not disclosed and whose face was blurred in the footage, said he was born in 2000 and is a citizen of Belarus.

The detainee claimed to have been recruited online in December 2024 to collect information about Russia's Black Sea Fleet and Armed Forces' deployment in Krasnodar Krai and carry out attacks.

The FSB alleges that he retrieved a 2.5-kilogram improvised explosive device from a hiding place under orders from a handler, and was planning to bomb an administrative building in Novorossiysk.

In the video, the man recites a script in which he says the attack was orchestrated by Ukrainian security services "to disrupt negotiations between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine" and escalate the conflict.

Russian authorities opened a criminal case against him on charges of preparing to commit a terrorist act. Ukraine has not commented on the claims.

This is not the first such case reported by Russia. In December 2023, a Belarusian national was detained in Omsk and accused of blowing up two trains on the Baikal-Amur Mainline in Buryatia.

Russia's security services, particularly the FSB, have a long-documented history of extracting confessions through coercion, intimidation, and even torture.

Human rights groups and former detainees have consistently raised concerns about fabricated charges and forced statements.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal, Deputy PM says.

"It is important that we reaffirm through our agreements the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.
US votes against UN resolution over language on Russia's war.

Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council, said Washington opposed the resolution because of repeated statements about the war in Ukraine that the U.S. considers “unhelpful in advancing the cause of peace.”
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.