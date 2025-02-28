BREAKING: Zelensky meets Trump in Washington to sign natural resources deal

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Feb. 28 as the two leaders are expected to sign a framework deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

Trump shook Zelensky's hand as they stood before journalists, remaining silent as questions were shouted their way.

Zelensky's visit was preceded by weeks of tense negotiations as Ukraine rejected the initial two draft proposals, presenting them as one-sided obligations for Ukraine without any security commitments on Washington's side.

The long-debated agreement establishes a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of proceeds from the future monetization of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

Zelensky's reluctance to pen the initial draft, presented to him by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Kyiv on Feb. 12, prompted Trump to lash out against the Ukrainian president in public.

Last week, Trump denounced Ukraine's head of state as a "dictator," accusing him of refusing to hold elections while echoing the Kremlin's false narratives about Zelensky's illegitimacy.

As the U.S. and Ukrainian teams made progress on the deal, the final version of which was obtained by the Kyiv Independent, Trump softened his rhetoric, seemingly retracting his earlier statements.

"Did I say that? I can't believe I would say that," Trump said during a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Feb. 27 when asked by a journalist whether he still considers Zelensky a "dictator."

While Ukrainian negotiators succeeded in pushing back on the toughest conditions set by the U.S. in the initial drafts, such as a demand for Kyiv to fill a $500 billion reconstruction fund and a 2:1 investment clause for Kyiv to double the aid given by the U.S., the current framework agreement still contains little in regard to security guarantees.

Zelensky said that security commitments would be discussed in future rounds of talks with the U.S. and other partners, though Trump has already signaled he expects European partners to take responsibility for Ukraine's post-war security.