Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Minerals
Edit post

BREAKING: Zelensky meets Trump in Washington to sign natural resources deal

by The Kyiv Independent news desk and Tim Zadorozhnyy February 28, 2025 6:26 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
US President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 28, 2025. (Tierney L. / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Feb. 28 as the two leaders are expected to sign a framework deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

Trump shook Zelensky's hand as they stood before journalists, remaining silent as questions were shouted their way.

Zelensky's visit was preceded by weeks of tense negotiations as Ukraine rejected the initial two draft proposals, presenting them as one-sided obligations for Ukraine without any security commitments on Washington's side.

The long-debated agreement establishes a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of proceeds from the future monetization of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

Zelensky's reluctance to pen the initial draft, presented to him by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Kyiv on Feb. 12, prompted Trump to lash out against the Ukrainian president in public.

Last week, Trump denounced Ukraine's head of state as a "dictator," accusing him of refusing to hold elections while echoing the Kremlin's false narratives about Zelensky's illegitimacy.

As the U.S. and Ukrainian teams made progress on the deal, the final version of which was obtained by the Kyiv Independent, Trump softened his rhetoric, seemingly retracting his earlier statements.

"Did I say that? I can't believe I would say that," Trump said during a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Feb. 27 when asked by a journalist whether he still considers Zelensky a "dictator."

While Ukrainian negotiators succeeded in pushing back on the toughest conditions set by the U.S. in the initial drafts, such as a demand for Kyiv to fill a $500 billion reconstruction fund and a 2:1 investment clause for Kyiv to double the aid given by the U.S., the current framework agreement still contains little in regard to security guarantees.

Zelensky said that security commitments would be discussed in future rounds of talks with the U.S. and other partners, though Trump has already signaled he expects European partners to take responsibility for Ukraine's post-war security.

What the US-Ukraine mineral deal actually means
As Kyiv and Washington celebrate agreeing to jointly develop Ukraine’s natural resources after weeks of tense negotiations, the deal still has a long way to go before the money starts flowing. Officials, experts, and those close to the deal say the current version of the agreement is an improvement
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: The Kyiv Independent news desk, Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM
Video

How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia.

While Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid, the country’s war effort is also funded by its own people. In 2024 alone, individual volunteers and fundraisers have raised nearly $1 billion to buy critical weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. But why do ordinary Ukrainians continue donating when international aid exists? And how has Ukraine’s unique culture of giving become a lifeline for the country’s survival?
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.