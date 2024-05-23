Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Norway, Security agreements, global peace summit, collective security in Europe
Zelensky: Norway concludes talks on security agreement text, confirms participation in global peace summit

by Dmytro Basmat May 24, 2024 1:45 AM 2 min read
Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre speaks during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine on August 24, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine and Norway finalized negotiations on the text of a bilateral security agreement, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 23 after a call with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Zelensky added that Ukraine is aiming to sign the security agreement "at the earliest opportunity."

Earlier on May 23, Norway announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine on May 23 worth around 150 million pounds ($190 million), under the auspices of the International Fund for Ukraine. The support will go toward air defense, naval capabilities, radar, anti-drone systems, and boats.

The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv. Negotiations with Estonia, Spain, Czechia, and the U.S. are reportedly underway.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations and bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

During the conversation, Store also confirmed his participation in the upcoming global peace summit for Ukraine which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

The summit will focus on peace in Ukraine under the terms of President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point peace formula, a plan that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands.

Some 160 national delegations were invited to the peace summit, and at least 50 countries have confirmed their participation.

Norway has recently ramped up efforts to increase defense production, both for domestic needs and for aid to Ukraine. Oslo previously allocated 2 billion Norwegian kroner ($190 million) in January for Ukrainian aid.

Norway announces new $190 million package of military assistance for Ukraine
“We stand with and support Ukraine as long as necessary,” said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller



Author: Dmytro Basmat
