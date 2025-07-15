Orban urges EU action over Ukraine's conscription practices.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called upon the EU to take action against Ukraine's conscription practices in an interview with Origo published on July 15, repeating accusations against Kyiv over the death of a Ukrainian conscript of Hungarian ethnicity.

Budapest claims that the man was beaten by military personnel after being forcibly conscripted — an allegation the Ukrainian military has previously denied.

"We are also knocking on the door in Brussels and demanding that Brussels take action against the practice of forced conscription in Ukraine," Orban said.

Earlier, Hungary summoned Ukraine's ambassador over the death of 45-year-old Jozsef Sebestyen, an ethnic Hungarian who allegedly held dual citizenship and lived in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast, Telex reported on July 10.

Ukraine's westernmost Zakarpattia Oblast is home to tens of thousands of ethnic Hungarians who are also Ukrainian citizens, though many hold dual citizenship.

Multiple citizenship has long been contentious in Ukraine, which only recently moved to recognize it. Last month, parliament passed a bill allowing it in certain cases, pending the president's signature.

Hungarian officials allege Sebestyen died on July 6 after being beaten by Ukrainian military personnel at a conscription office. Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar claimed Sebestyen was taken by force and beaten with an iron rod, despite family members being told he was in good condition.

The Hungarian media reported multiple versions of his death, according to Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske, including at a psychiatric facility, and suggested the cause of death may have been linked to trauma from the beatings.

Ukraine's Land Forces Command released an official statement rejecting the claims of forced mobilization or abuse.

According to the military, Sebestyen was a Ukrainian citizen who was lawfully conscripted for military service and passed a medical exam before being mobilized on June 14. He began training on June 15 but left his unit without authorization three days later.

On June 24, he reportedly sought medical help and was hospitalized with an acute stress reaction in a psychiatric facility in Berehove in Zakarpattia Oblast, where no physical injuries were recorded, according to medical records. He died on July 6 of a pulmonary embolism, with the autopsy revealing no signs of violence, the statement read.

Orban, referencing the case, questioned how the EU could advocate for Ukraine's accession while remaining silent about such incidents.

"You can't make speeches about Ukraine's suitability for European Union membership and the next day bury people who are beaten to death during forced conscription," Orban said, calling for an international investigation into the case.

The Ukrainian military stressed its commitment to the law and human rights, urging media and foreign officials to avoid unverified or emotional claims that could fuel disinformation.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine launched a nationwide mobilization campaign, drafting men between the ages of 25 and 60. Under Ukrainian law, all conscripts are required to undergo a medical examination to assess their fitness for military service before deployment.

Hungarian officials have not provided further evidence to support claims of abuse, and Ukrainian authorities said they are open to a transparent review of the incident within the framework of Ukrainian law.

Orban has long been a vocal critic of Ukraine and its aspirations to join the European Union, frequently obstructing EU sanctions against Russia and blocking support for Kyiv.