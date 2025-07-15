Become a member
Trump reportedly asked Zelensky if Ukraine could strike Moscow

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Trump reportedly asked Zelensky if Ukraine could strike Moscow
U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet during the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 25, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Offical Telegram Account / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelensky whether Ukraine could strike Moscow if provided with long-range U.S. weapons, the Financial Times reported on July 15, citing two undisclosed sources familiar with the discussion.

The Washington Post also reported that, according to its source, Trump asked the Ukrainian leader why he had not struck the Russian capital. Zelensky allegedly replied that such an attack would be possible if the U.S. supplied the necessary weapons.

"Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? . . . Can you hit St Petersburg too?" Trump said, according to the Financial Times, reportedly encouraging the strategy so that Russia can "feel the pain" and agree to negotiations.

The news comes as Trump seems to be warming up to Ukraine after months of a rocky relationship, offering advanced weapons to the war-torn country via a deal with NATO and threatening Russia with "severe tariffs" if Putin does not agree to a peace deal within 50 days.

The conversation reportedly took place during a phone call between Trump and Zelensky on July 4, only a day after the U.S. president talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following the call with the Kremlin's chief, Trump complained he had made no progress toward peace and that Putin remained determined to continue his war against Ukraine.

According to the Washington Post, Trump considers authorizing Kyiv to use the 18 ATACMS missiles currently in Ukraine at their full range of 300 kilometers (about 190 miles) and supplying additional missiles.

The outlet also wrote that Trump previously considered supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles, weapons capable of striking Moscow and St. Petersburg, but their delivery is not on the table at the moment.

After the July 4 call between Zelensky and Trump, Ukraine was provided a list of long-range systems it could receive via third-party countries, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

Speaking at the White House on July 14, Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Ukraine would be receiving significant military support under a new U.S.-NATO scheme, including missiles and Patriot air defenses.

Ukraine has previously received a number of ATACMS missiles from the Biden administration, though it was given permission to use them on Russian territory only in late 2024. Trump criticized the decision to ease the restrictions at the time.

Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Tuesday, July 15
