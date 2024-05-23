Norway announces new $190 million package of military assistance for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine on May 23 worth around 150 million pounds ($190 million).

The package is under the auspices of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The support will go toward air defense, naval capabilities, radar, anti-drone systems, and boats.

"We stand with and support Ukraine as long as necessary," said Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

"(Ukrainians) have an urgent need for more weapons and military equipment. Support through international funds is one of many important contributions."

Norway has recently ramped up efforts to increase defense production, both for domestic needs and for aid to Ukraine. Oslo allocated 2 billion Norwegian kroner ($190 million) in January for Ukrainian aid.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Norway has committed more than $2 billion to Ukraine as of February 2024.