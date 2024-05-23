Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Norway, Ukraine, Military aid, Air defense, War
Edit post

Norway announces new $190 million package of military assistance for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller May 23, 2024 7:43 PM 1 min read
Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram addresses members of the media in Finland on March 9, 2024. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Norway announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine on May 23 worth around 150 million pounds ($190 million).

The package is under the auspices of the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The support will go toward air defense, naval capabilities, radar, anti-drone systems, and boats.

"We stand with and support Ukraine as long as necessary," said Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

"(Ukrainians) have an urgent need for more weapons and military equipment. Support through international funds is one of many important contributions."

Norway has recently ramped up efforts to increase defense production, both for domestic needs and for aid to Ukraine. Oslo allocated 2 billion Norwegian kroner ($190 million) in January for Ukrainian aid.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Norway has committed more than $2 billion to Ukraine as of February 2024.

Russia’s latest offensive into Kharkiv Oblast is stretching Ukrainian defenses
Russia’s two-pronged assault in Kharkiv Oblast that began on May 10 is exploiting Ukraine’s troop shortage, forcing it to make difficult decisions about where to commit reserves. Two weeks into the offensive, one group of Russian forces is already fighting in the streets of the town of Vovchansk
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:05 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 7, injures 21.

Russian forces launched attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on May 23, killing at least seven people in Kharkiv and injuring at least 20, as well as at least 11 elsewhere in the oblast, as reported by local officials and a Kyiv Independent reporter.
10:50 AM

Russian media: Gerasimov's deputy detained over suspected bribery.

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, the deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff and head of the Main Directorate of Communications, was detained for allegedly receiving a large bribe, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 23, citing a court statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.