France warns of war in 'heart of Europe,' names Russia 'most direct threat'

France named Russia the "most direct" threat to the country's interests and the stability of the European continent in its new National Strategic Review, published on July 14.

"Furthermore, Russia is using all means at its disposal to undermine support for Ukraine and challenge the international order for its own benefit," the document read, pointing to Moscow's subversive activities across the European continent.

The review, commissioned by French President Emmanuel Macron to evaluate Paris's strategic goals and challenges until 2030, said support for Ukraine against Russian aggression "has remained the immediate strategic priority for almost all Europeans."

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, NATO leaders have raised alarms about a possible open conflict between the alliance and Moscow in the coming years.

The head of the French army, General Thierry Burkhard, said on July 11 that Russia sees France, one of the key military supporters of Kyiv, as its "main enemy in Europe."

"In the years to come, and by 2030, the main threat to France and Europeans is the risk of open warfare against the heart of Europe," the National Strategic Review reads.

The document said Moscow has stepped up cyberattacks, sabotage, and espionage activities against France and its allies while employing "the full spectrum of its conventional capabilities" against Ukraine.

France further warned that Russia seeks to discourage Ukraine's allies from increasing their military support while strengthening its own partnerships with China, Iran, and North Korea.

"Finally, Moscow is continuing its rearmament with the aim of increasing its army by 300,000 soldiers, 3,000 tanks, and 300 combat aircraft by 2030. Its military spending accounts for nearly 40% of its budget," the document read.

Reflecting on the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, the document acknowledged that Washington is pursuing a "less predictable foreign policy," with major consequences for NATO and the Russia-Ukraine war.

While initially critical of NATO and reluctant to greenlight new military aid for Ukraine, Trump seems to be shifting tone in recent days.

After meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House, Trump rescinded his earlier statement that the alliance is obsolete, praising a recent decision at The Hague summit to increase the defense spending benchmark to 5%.

The two leaders also outlined a plan for NATO to purchase high-grade U.S. weapons, including Patriot air defenses, for Ukraine, helping the country resist Russian aggression and intensifying aerial strikes.