Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russian agent caught 'red-handed' planting explosives in Rivne apartment building, Ukraine's SBU says

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russian agent caught 'red-handed' planting explosives in Rivne apartment building, Ukraine's SBU says
Ukraine's Security Service detains a man accused of planting explosives in an apartment building in the city of Rivne (Security Service of Ukraine)

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) caught a Russian agent "red-handed" as he was planting explosives in an apartment building in the western Ukrainian city of Rivne, the agency reported on July 15.

According to the SBU, Russian "special services" recruited the 27-year-old Lviv resident who was trying to obtain "easy money" through Telegram channels.

He then allegedly installed an improvised explosive device (IED) in a rented apartment in Rivne city center.

After the remote activation of the IED, the suspect expected "a powerful explosion," causing civilian casualties and injuries, and spreading panic throughout the region, the SBU said.

The suspect has been detained and charged under Part 1 of the Art. 14, Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 258 (aiding and abetting the preparation of a terrorist act committed by a group of individuals in prior conspiracy), Part 1 of Art. 263 (unlawful handling of explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison and property confiscation if convicted.

The SBU regularly announces it has foiled Russian agents and terrorist plots against military and civilian targets.

The FSB usually targets unemployed people, those with criminal records, or addicts, according to the SBU's data.

Patriot missiles — what they are and why everyone wants them
Amid escalating Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine, simmering tensions in the Middle East, and a Europe seeking to rearm in the face of an ever-more belligerent Kremlin, one piece of military kit in particular is currently in hot demand across the globe — Patriot PAC-3 interceptor missiles. The U.S.-made Patriot air defense system is one of the few in the world that defend against ballistic missiles, which Russia regularly launches against Ukraine, and which Israel and Iran traded salvos of las
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
SBUUkraineRussiaRivne OblastEspionageCrime
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, July 15
Tuesday, July 15
Show More

Editors' Picks