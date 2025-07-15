Russian agent caught 'red-handed' planting explosives in Rivne apartment building, Ukraine's SBU says

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) caught a Russian agent "red-handed" as he was planting explosives in an apartment building in the western Ukrainian city of Rivne, the agency reported on July 15.

According to the SBU, Russian "special services" recruited the 27-year-old Lviv resident who was trying to obtain "easy money" through Telegram channels.

He then allegedly installed an improvised explosive device (IED) in a rented apartment in Rivne city center.

After the remote activation of the IED, the suspect expected "a powerful explosion," causing civilian casualties and injuries, and spreading panic throughout the region, the SBU said.

The suspect has been detained and charged under Part 1 of the Art. 14, Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 258 (aiding and abetting the preparation of a terrorist act committed by a group of individuals in prior conspiracy), Part 1 of Art. 263 (unlawful handling of explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison and property confiscation if convicted.

The SBU regularly announces it has foiled Russian agents and terrorist plots against military and civilian targets.

The FSB usually targets unemployed people, those with criminal records, or addicts, according to the SBU's data.