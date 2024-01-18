Norway allocates $190 million to boost defense production for own needs, Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Norwegian government announced on Jan. 17 the allocation of 2 billion Norwegian kroner ($190 million) to increase defense production capacities, namely regarding artillery shells.

Oslo said it is hiking its production capacity to meet the needs of Norway, Ukraine, and allies.

Ukrainian officials have appealed to their partners to ramp up deliveries of shells, as the EU's plan to supply 1 million rounds by early spring is likely going to miss its deadline.

The Norwegian government noted that the recently announced funds come on top of the 1 billion kroner ($95 million) allocated to the EU's ASAP ammunition projects. Norway is not an EU member.

Around half of the $190 million funding goes to specific contracts with Nammo, a Finnish-Norwegian defense company producing missiles and ammunition.

"Enhancing the capacity in the defense industry is important, both for Ukraine and for our own security," said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram.

In 2023, Norway has allocated around $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, the Norwegian government said earlier in January.

The Scandinavian country is also one of the few nations to pledge its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and has already allocated some of them to support training for Ukrainian pilots.