Ukrainian cyberattack 'paralyzes' major Russian drone supplier, source claims.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) has "paralyzed" operations at Gaskar Group, one of the largest drone suppliers to the Russian military, a source within the agency told the Kyiv Independent on July 15.

The cyberattack was reportedly carried out in coordination with Ukrainian cyber volunteers and targeted Gaskar's internal network and server infrastructure.

According to the source, HUR gained access to over 47 terabytes of technical data related to the production of Russian drones. All data stored on the company’s servers was allegedly destroyed.

"The stolen data includes confidential questionnaires of the company's employees, and most importantly, full technical documentation on the production of drones, which was handed over to the relevant specialists of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the source claimed.

They added that the cyberattack disabled Gaskar Group’s internet services, production software, and accounting systems, effectively crippling operations at its development center.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims. As of publication, Gaskar Group’s website remained operational.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare, including drones. Russian forces also launch hundreds of drones nearly every night at Ukraine, targeting civilian areas and critical infrastructure.

Cyberattacks have been widely used by both Ukraine and Russia during the full-scale war.

Russian hackers have regularly targeted various Ukrainian government institutions as well as businesses with crippling cyberattacks aimed at disrupting numerous industries and government services.

