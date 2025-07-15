Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine passes bill to withdraw from anti-personnel mine ban treaty

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine passes bill to withdraw from anti-personnel mine ban treaty
A Ukrainian de-mining sapper demonstrates how Russian forces place an anti-personnel mine on a fragmentation grenade in an Unspecified location, Ukraine, on July 31, 2023. (Scott Peterson / Getty Images)

Ukraine's parliament has passed a bill suspending Ukraine’s participation in the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on July 15.

The decision was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada under the bill No. 0329, halting Ukraine’s obligations under the convention. The vote passed by 305 deputies, with 40 abstaining, and none voting against.

On June 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines, a step that follows the Baltic nations and Poland's move to boost their defense amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 1997 treaty, joined by over 160 countries, bans the use, production, stockpiling, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines in efforts to protect civilians from the scattered explosives that could still injure them long after the conflict is over.

"Russia has never been a party to this convention and uses anti-personnel mines extremely cynically," Zelensky said in justifying the decision. "And not only now, in the war against Ukraine. This is the signature style of Russian killers — to destroy life by all methods at their disposal."

Citing Article 20 of the Ottawa Treaty, Human Rights Watch previously stressed that it takes half a year after the state submits a notice to the United Nations for the withdrawals to come into effect, and that it is not allowed to exit the treaty if the state is still in an armed conflict at the end of that period.

Earlier in March, the Baltic states and Poland announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, a significant shift in defense policy that shows how countries near Ukraine are preparing for a potential war in Europe.

In a surprise move that angered Moscow, the Biden administration in 2024 approved the provision of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine. Then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said it was to help Ukraine stall the Russian advances in the east as the front-line situation deteriorated.

Anti-personnel mines are scattered across the battlefield in Ukraine, with soldiers and civilians often losing their feet or limbs due to detonations.

Territories liberated by Ukraine since 2022 have been heavily covered with mines, making it extremely difficult and dangerous to clear them.

Russia has used more than a dozen variants of anti-personnel mines since it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to Human Rights Watch's June report.

Patriot missiles — what they are and why everyone wants them
Amid escalating Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine, simmering tensions in the Middle East, and a Europe seeking to rearm in the face of an ever-more belligerent Kremlin, one piece of military kit in particular is currently in hot demand across the globe — Patriot PAC-3 interceptor missiles. The U.S.-made Patriot air defense system is one of the few in the world that defend against ballistic missiles, which Russia regularly launches against Ukraine, and which Israel and Iran traded salvos of las
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
minesUkrainian weaponsUkraineVerkhovna Rada
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, July 15
Orban urges EU action over Ukraine's conscription practices.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called upon the EU to take action against Ukraine's conscription practices in an interview with Origo published on July 15, amid an ongoing dispute with Kyiv over the death of a Ukrainian conscript of Hungarian ethnicity.

Show More

Editors' Picks