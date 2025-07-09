Become a member
News Feed

Zelensky meets Trump's envoy Kellogg in Rome

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Zelensky meets Trump's envoy Kellogg in Rome
U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg (R) and President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shake hands before a meeting in Rome on July 9, 2025. (Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This item is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Rome on July 9, marking their second official meeting.

The meeting comes on the eve of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, co-hosted by Ukraine and Italy on July 10–11. It marks the fourth major international event focused on mobilizing political and private-sector support for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Kellogg, a prominent figure in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, has led recent diplomatic outreach with Ukrainian leadership.

Before his meeting with Kellogg, Zelensky met with Pope Leo at Castel Gandolfo, the papal summer residence south of Rome. He also met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The recovery conference opens as Ukraine continues to absorb daily aerial bombardments and repel Russian ground offensives across the front line. The destruction has placed immense pressure on Ukraine's economy and infrastructure.

The Financial Times reported on July 8 that Kyiv faces a projected $19-billion budget deficit in 2025, driven largely by declining U.S. assistance and the absence of a breakthrough toward a ceasefire.

A senior EU official told the outlet that Western donors had previously anticipated a peace agreement by next year but are now preparing for continued hostilities.

Volodymyr ZelenskyKeith KelloggUnited StatesUkraineItalyWarTrump & UkraineDonald Trump
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

