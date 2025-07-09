Become a member
News Feed

by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky arrives in Italy to meet Pope Leo, Kellogg
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the social dinner during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 24, 2025. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome on July 9 and is set to meet with Pope Leo XIV, Suspilne broadcaster reported, citing the presidential spokesperson.

Zelensky is also expected to meet with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The trip comes only a day before the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be co-hosted by Ukraine and Italy on July 10 and 11.

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

News Feed
