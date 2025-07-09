Zelensky arrives in Italy to meet Pope Leo, Kellogg

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome on July 9 and is set to meet with Pope Leo XIV, Suspilne broadcaster reported, citing the presidential spokesperson.

Zelensky is also expected to meet with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The trip comes only a day before the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be co-hosted by Ukraine and Italy on July 10 and 11.