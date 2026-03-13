KI logo
Politics

Zelensky meets exiled Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Zelensky meets exiled Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets key Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi in Paris on March 13, 2026. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelensky met exiled Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi in Paris on March 13 to discuss the U.S.-Iran war.

"The regime's hierarchy has indeed already suffered significant losses, and it is crucial that the Iranian regime gains nothing from this and that the people of Iran have greater protection for their lives and more opportunities to determine their own fate," Zelensky said in a post to X afterwards.

Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed following Israeli-U.S. strikes, Iranian state media confirmed on March 1. The U.S. and Israel first began joint strikes on Iran in the early hours of Feb. 28.

The former Supreme Leader's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts to become the country's next supreme leader, Iranian state media announced on March 8.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The two discussed the current situation in the Middle East, and Pahlavi shared the "signals" he has received from within Iran, Zelensky noted.

"Ukraine truly wants to see a free Iran that will not cooperate with Russia or destabilize the Middle East, Europe, and the world. I am grateful to the Crown Prince for his clear assurances of support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our teams will remain in communication," Zelensky said.

Zelensky and Pahlavi previously met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 13 amid widespread anti-government protests in Iran.

Pahlavi is the son of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the country's last monarch overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Russia’s drone machine grew while the West watched
During the war in Ukraine, there is a sound that cannot be mistaken for anything else. It is the monotonous buzzing of the engine of an Iranian Shahed attack drone — the same one Russia has been using en masse since the fall of 2022 to strike Ukrainian cities. Ukrainians often call these drones “mopeds” because of the distinctive engine noise that resembles the sound of an old scooter. When that sound appears over a city at night, it means only one thing — a drone is flying somewhere nearby. O
The Kyiv IndependentKarina Buhaichenko
IranMiddle EastParis
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, March 13
Video
These Ukrainians bomb Russian positions... from an office.

Drone warfare has become one of the defining technologies of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Kyiv Independent's Kollen Post and Nick Allard spent a night with a drone team from Nemesis, one of Ukraine’s elite drone units, as they carried out bombing missions against Russian positions.

Show More

Editors' Picks