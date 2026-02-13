KI logo
Politics

Zelensky meets with Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Zelensky meets with Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi
President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets with Reza Pahlavi (L) on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 13. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Reza Pahlavi, Iranian opposition figure and exiled son of the country's last monarch, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 13.

In a social media post after the meeting, Zelensky said Ukraine "supports the Iranian people in their struggle for their future" and expressed sympathy "with all the victims of the Iranian regime."

Zelensky said the two discussed the situation inside Iran and "the areas in which the people of Iran need support," as well as the importance of strengthening sanctions against Iran and other authoritarian governments.

He also condemned cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, citing Iran's supply of Shahed drones to Russia and what he described as the transfer of licenses related to their production.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"Such a partnership poses a real threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the entire region," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky thanked Pahlavi for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and said Ukraine was prepared to help "to protect human lives."

Pahlavi, who has lived in exile since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled his father—the last shah of Iran—said on social media he was "very pleased" to meet Zelensky.

"We represent two nations that are fighting against threats to their freedom and national sovereignty," Pahlavi wrote. "Our two nations are bound together by this very reality and also by the extraordinary courage of their people."

Become a member – go ad‑free

Pahlavi has advocated for a secular, democratic Iran, though his prominence among opposition figures and influence inside the country are debated. During Iran's most recent wave of protests, he urged demonstrators to overthrow the government.

read also

Nearly 11,000 North Korean troops stationed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast at start of 2026, media reports
Approximately 10,000 North Korean combat troops and 1,000 engineer troops are currently stationed in the front-line Russian region, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk
IranSanctionsMunich Security Conference
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, February 14
Show More

Editors' Picks