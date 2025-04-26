Zelensky meets Trump for 'productive' meeting at Pope Francis's funeral, White House says

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelensky's spokesperson told Suspilne, as the two leaders arrived in the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26.

The meeting seemed to have been brief, as Trump, Zelensky, and other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, were seen joining the funeral ceremony, which began shortly after 10 a.m. local time.

Pope Francis died in his residence in Vatican City on April 21 after suffering a stroke. He was 88 years old at the time of his death. Around 200,000 people and leaders from around the world have flocked to Vatican City to bid their farewells to the late pontiff.

Spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov later confirmed for the media that the meeting between Zelensky and Trump had ended. The two leaders agreed to hold further talks after the service, Sky News reported, citing Vatican sources.

"President Trump and President Zelensky met privately today and had a very productive discussion," White House communications director Steven Cheung said, promising more details later, AFP reported.

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said the discussions were "constructive" but did not provide specifics.

Trump and Zelensky have not met in person since a tense February meeting in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelensky for what they called a lack of gratitude for U.S. support in Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Trump has ramped up pressure on Ukraine and Zelensky to accept his proposal on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which reportedly includes the U.S. de jure recognizing Russian occupation of Crimea and de facto accepting Moscow's hold over other occupied territories in the east and south.

Kyiv and its European allies have pitched their counter-proposal, which pushes for firm security guarantees and insists that territorial questions should only be addressed after a full ceasefire and start from the basis of the line of control.

European officials were pushing for a meeting between Zelensky and Trump in the Vatican to smooth out the differences and break the deadlock in peace talks.